Scoreboard – Oct. 4, 2022

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Sacred Hearts vs. Damien; Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. Maryknoll; ‘Iolani vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: first-round playoff, if necessary

ILH Division II girls: Punahou II at ‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; University at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Kapolei at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Division I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kailua at Roosevelt; Castle at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Farrington at Kahuku. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Waialua; Pearl City at Campbell; Leilehua at Radford; Kapolei at Waianae. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Saint Louis; Mid-Pacific vs. Hanalani; Assets vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Maryknoll. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kailua, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Monday

Varsity

Moanalua def. Kaimuki 25-14, 25-2, 25-15

Kahuku def. Kailua 25-9, 25-16, 25-21

Farrington def. McKinley 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Hawaii Prep def. Keaau 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 15-8

Junior Varsity

Kahuku def. Kailua 21-12, 21-14

Intermediate

Kahuku def. Kailua 21-10, 21-8

Hybrid Design 25k Run

Sunday

At Kailua Beach Park

Female Open Winners

1. Zoe Worobel 1:46:03.8; 2. Malia Mason 1:48:01.9; 3. Akiko Patterson 1:49:37.5

Female 14 And Under

1. Nesiah Mettler 3:30:51.9

Female 25 To 29

1. Dakota Isaak 2:07:44.2; 2. Kalyn Berg 2:07:58.3; 3. Tara Hunt 2:20:30.8

Female 30 To 34

1. Hana Lee 1:58:08.7; 2. Whitlei Kindred 2:04:31.2; 3. Andrea Fukuhara 2:04:32.9

Female 35 To 39

1. Keely Mcghee 1:53:40.6; 2. Jacqueline Barrientes 1:53:47.1; 3. Kristen Imada 1:54:02.6

Female 40 To 44

1. Sayaka Regalado 2:03:35.5; 2. Miyuki Munoz 2:06:03.5; 3. Moana Wong 2:18:46.1

Female 45 To 49

1. Shawna Yee 2:12:51.4; 2. Julie Spake 2:30:18.7; 3. Mia Palinsky 2:34:07.5

Female 50 To 54

1. Debra Nelson 2:18:21.2; 2. Treena Becker 2:20:40.8; 3. Akiko Higa 2:35:33.8

Female 55 To 59

1. Deb Mattheus 1:50:28.5; 2. Hiroko Iijima 2:08:00.8; 3. Jill Morgan 2:12:54.0

Female 60 To 64

1. Naomi Morita 2:24:33.6; 2. Donna Ishizu 2:38:04.6; 3. Keiko Shinozuka 2:42:13.4

Female 65 To 69

1. Eriko Nishio Fong 2:44:40.2; 2. Annie Marshall 2:49:07.2; 3. Connie Comiso-Fanelli 3:03:47.5

Female 70 To 74

1. Christine Louie 4:04:04.6

Male Open Winners

1. Jay Dela Cruz 1:29:53.1; 2. Zachary Lee 1:33:43.7; 3. Jesus D Navarro Pabon 1:36:46.3

Men 15 To 19

1. Jacob Membrere 1:55:38.6

Men 20 To 24

1. Sebastian Ledlow 1:38:21.1

Men 25 To 29

1. Pedro Alvares 1:48:28.8; 2. Ian Wong 1:56:12.0; 3. Evan Trites 2:10:13.3

Men 30 To 34

1. Kevin Enriques 1:41:22.2; 2. Jordan Bongolan 1:42:42.0; 3. Shawn Morimoto 1:43:20.3

Men 35 To 39

1. Michael Cacal 1:40:21.1; 2. Jay Catbagan 1:44:33.9; 3. Joshua Baker 1:55:41.2

Men 40 To 44

1. Yukiya Oba 1:45:34.4; 2. Timothy Busby 1:56:19.4; 3. Richard Boge 1:57:33.8

Men 45 To 49

1. Darshaun Nadeau 1:48:01.4; 2. Andrew Deutscher 1:50:06.4; 3. Jeff Haring 1:50:49.5

Men 50 To 54

1. Pete Boksanski 1:53:31.5; 2. William Turner 2:05:30.9; 3. Ryan Haas 2:14:55.9

Men 55 To 59

1. Jonathan Lyau 1:42:45.3; 2. Harry Komuro 2:01:44.2; 3. Jon Weston 2:06:56.8

Men 60 To 64

1. Paul Hopkins 1:47:45.7; 2. Bob Everson 2:07:33.5; 3. Jon Hinazumi 2:10:09.4

Men 65 To 69

1. Millard Sappington 1:53:25.0; 2. Clifford Lau 2:14:06.0; 3. Coswin Saito 2:27:17.6

Men 70 To 74

1. John Wat 2:14:15.4; 2. Michael Kasamoto 2:19:54.9; 3. Karl Heinz Dovermann 3:55:34.2

Men 75 To 79

1. John Ishikawa 2:25:49.1; 2. Brian Goodyear 4:04:03.9

Men 80 To 84

1. Alfred Chun 3:19:02.0