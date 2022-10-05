Man in his 30s fatally stabbed in Kaimuki

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed in Kaimuki shortly before noon today, authorities say.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said personnel responded to a stabbing “in the area of 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard,” which is near the intersection of Kaimuki Avenue.

EMS said the victim was stabbed with an “unknown sharp object.” EMS personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police said they responded to 2828 Kapiolani Boulevard where a fatality occurred.

Police closed two westbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard in the area earlier as they investigated. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

They gave no further details such as any suspect(s) involved, but Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Detail is expected to make a statement this afternoon.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.