Fire destroys abandoned house in Kihei

Maui firefighters extinguished a large fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Kihei.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of South Kihei Road at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Maui Fire Department said.
When they arrived, the structure was fully involved in flames.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 10:15 p.m. and extinguished it.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department said the abandoned house was considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
