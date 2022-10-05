Fire destroys abandoned house in Kihei

Maui firefighters extinguished a large fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Kihei.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of South Kihei Road at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Maui Fire Department said.

When they arrived, the structure was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 10:15 p.m. and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the abandoned house was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.