Hawaii island police officer charged after alleged domestic dispute

A 28-year-old Hawaii island police officer has been charged following a domestic dispute at a residence in Ainaloa.

John Chiquita IV, a North Kohala patrol officer with 16 months of service with the Hawaii Police Department, was charged this evening with one count of abuse of a family or household member.

HPD said a 28-year-old woman on Tuesday reported to police that she and Chiquita, who had been involved in a long-term relationship and have children together, were in an argument Saturday afternoon that allegedly turned physical.

The woman was not injured during the altercation, but HPD said she reported “feeling pain.”

Chiquita was arrested at a Puna residence this afternoon. His bail was set at $1,000.

Chiquita was hired by HPD in June last year and is currently within an 18-month new hire probationary period, the police department said. He has been placed on leave without pay pending the completion of an administrative investigation by HPD’s Office of Professional Standards.