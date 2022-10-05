comscore North Korea fires another missile toward sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL >> South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made today but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years in an apparent response to U.S. military drills with South Korea and Japan.

