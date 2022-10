Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The coverage of Hurricane Ian reminds us of the need to be prepared for the next catastrophic hurricane that will hit the islands — a matter of when, not if. My heart goes out to everyone effected.

But the state needs to do more. None of our shelters on Oahu are rated above tropical storm level. And you must bring your own supplies. I don’t have an issue with that but what about folks who aren’t as fortunate as I am?

My home was built in 1935. It’s a sturdy, well-built and maintained home but no match for a category-rated hurricane. We did consult with an architect about roof clips and other measures, but were told it can’t be done. But if I can’t go to a shelter, I will have no choice but to shelter in place. Thank goodness we are located 75 feet above sea level, but a high-wind event will surely blow the roof off.

What are our elected officials doing to ensure that we can find safe shelter?

Mary Rydell

Kaimuki

Climate change effects can no longer be denied

Hurricane Ian caused terrible destruction and suffering in Florida and with long-term consequences.

Scientists affirm that Ian was far worse because of global climate change.

The number of Floridians who remain climate deniers must have decreased markedly. Ian did not discriminate according to the political affiliation of individuals.

Ian provided another opportunity for Donald Trump to appeal for campaign donations to make America great again and coincidentally help pay his mounting legal fees. Even in the midst of catastrophe, there is opportunity for him to con his cult followers.

This horrific disaster also demonstrates again how dangerously delusional it is to politicize climate change, be deceived by falsehoods and alternative realities, and not take emergency action for climate mitigation at all levels of society.

Unfortunately, Ian won’t be the last hurricane to hit Florida. Far more government leaders and citizens everywhere need to face reality and act accordingly.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Hurricanes may not be result of climate change

It is important to understand the significance, if any, of Hurricane Ian.

Climate researcher Christopher Martz pointed out hurricane landfalls in Florida have decreased over the last 171 years of record-keeping. Of 15 hurricanes of category 4 or 5, 10 occurred before 1961.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that there has been “no trend in the frequency” of hurricanes making landfall in the U.S. Some climate scientists have stated that hurricanes are not a result of climate warming/change. We see such devastation because more people live in Florida than in recent years and settled along the desirable coastlines.

Ian and other natural disasters should not be used as an excuse to enact draconian measures purporting save us from the “existential threats” of climate change.

Carol R. White

Punchbowl

Putting Hawaii gun control in perspective

Have you ever wondered which Hawaii gun law prevents criminals from carrying a concealed weapon? The answer is simple: None.

Criminals don’t obey laws; they enjoy complete freedom to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a concealed weapon anywhere they want to. On the other hand, law-abiding citizens tend to obey the “No guns allowed” signs.

Posting such signs effectively arms the very people such signs are intended to block. Please give the honest, law-abiding citizens of Hawaii the same right to concealed carry — anywhere — currently enjoyed by criminals.

Tom Howes

Aiea

Russian citizens better than their leaders

A decade ago my wife and I were on a two-week Viking river cruise from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Our Russian tour guides and the citizens we met every day were just like us.

Near the end, a tour guide said, “Aren’t we more alike than not?” We all agreed. “Maybe it is the politicians who should fight one another,” she concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rash invasion of Ukraine and belligerent anti-U.S. rants do not reflect the wonderful Russian citizens we met.

Michael A. Lilly

Kula, Maui

