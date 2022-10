Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two new cases of monkeypox have been reported in Hawaii, bringing the total to 39, according to the state Department of Health. Meanwhile, a September Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report concluded that while the spread of monkeypox is slowing, the virus is now so widespread that elimination is unlikely, and monkeypox will be a continuing threat.

The disease, with symptoms that include fever, body aches and rash, is spread through direct contact with an infected person or bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox, or prolonged, face-to-face exposure. Vaccines are available to eligible residents statewide.