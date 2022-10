Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To beat the heat, make a cool salad that requires almost no cooking. It uses two forms of the healthy soy bean — simply cooked and made into tofu. Read more

To beat the heat, make a cool salad that requires almost no cooking. It uses two forms of the healthy soy bean — simply cooked and made into tofu. Most grocery stores now carry deep-fried tofu (yakitofu) in the refrigerated section where tofu and fresh noodles are sold. If you can’t find the pretty light brown and white rectangles, substitute firm or extra-firm tofu for this salad. The dressing is a simple mixture of Thai sweet chili sauce, soy sauce and roasted sesame oil. You can eat it immediately. But, if kept for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator, it develops a stronger taste. Sprinkle seasoned furikake (seaweed flakes) for a finished look and enjoy a cool salad.

Deep-fried Tofu (Yakitofu) and Edamame Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 cup shelled fresh or frozen soy beans (edamame)

• 1 12-ounce package deep-fried tofu (2 pieces yakitofu), substitute firm or extra-firm tofu (not fried)

• 1 tablespoon Thai sweet chile sauce

• 2 teaspoons soy sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon roasted sesame oil

• Optional: Manoa or butter lettuce leaves for plating

Directions:

In a small saucepan, cook soy beans to directions using microwave or hot water to desired texture. Rinse and cool. Cut yakitofu into 1/2-inch cubes. Place on paper towels for 5 minutes to drain excess water. Mix yakitofu and soy beans in a medium-sized bowl. Add chile sauce and sesame oil. Mix well. Best refrigerated for an hour, but could be served immediately. Place lettuce leaves on plate or bowl and make individual servings or one larger serving bowl. Garnish with furikake.

Serves 3-4 as a side dish or appetizer cold or at room temperature.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of A Chinese Kitchen, Back in the Day and Yum Yum Cha: Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii. Send your easy recipes to her: lynette@brightlightcookery.com.