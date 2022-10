Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Deck Waikiki — located in Queen Kapiolani Hotel — is starting its fall specials today. The following fall desserts will be available until Nov. 30:

• Kabocha tart: pumpkin cream cheese, caramel and pumpkin seeds

• Ube apple tart: whipped cream, cinnamon and dehydrated apples.

Halloween-inspired cocktails are also available starting today through the last weekend of October. The drinks — including REDRUM, Pennywise, Ring, Jack & Sally and The Joker — are based on iconic Halloween films. From Oct. 28-31, the Hocus Pocus cauldron (designed for groups of up to three people) will be available.

Follow @deckwaikiki on social media for more information.

A delicious doughnut collab

Award-winning rapper Tory Lanez is coming to Honolulu Nov. 18, and to celebrate his upcoming concert, Purvé Donut Stop is featuring a collab doughnut with promoter Connor Tumbaga. The special confection ($3.25) features a vanilla flavor and will be available until the day of the show.

Customers will have a chance to win VIP tickets to the Tory Lanez concert with every purchase.

Visit purvehawaii.com.

Indulge in these new fall flavors

Say hello to fall by picking up Honolulu Cookie Co.’s newest collection that features flavors of autumn. Along with bringing back a seasonal favorite, the white chocolate pumpkin cookie, the biz also introduces two new flavors — gold chocolate-dipped butter macadamia and gold chocolate-dipped Kona coffee. Honolulu Cookie Co.’s fall collection box comprises 16 cookies with five flavors and the 7-ounce pumpkin mini bites snack pack, and are available in stores and online while supplies last.

For more information on Honolulu Cookie Co.’s fall collection, visit honolulucookie.com or call 866-333-5800.

Series explores the depth of salt

Our Kakaako and Kamehameha Schools have partnered to produce a three-part mini documentary series titled Look to the Source: Nana I Ke Kumu, connecting the significance of paakai (salt) and how chefs use it today to bring out the best in food, community and life. Featuring popular restaurants at SALT at Our Kakaako such as Moku Kitchen, internationally acclaimed chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi hosts the series that takes viewers on a journey of gaining a deeper understanding and appreciation of local food origins.

To learn more and view the episodes, visit ourkakaako.com/source.