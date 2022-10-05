Go big or gourd home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fall is in full swing, and you know what that means — it’s time to enjoy all the seasonal pumpkin treats (and they go way beyond pumpkin spice lattes).

Whether you’re a purist and prefer pumpkin pie, or love all things pumpkin, check out the following treats. Some of them are simply ‘gourd’-geous.

Kouign amann

La Tour Café (various locations) is offering a pumpkin butter mochi kouign amann from the beginning of October until sometime in November. It features roasted pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice for an especially festive treat.

Visit latourcafe.com.

Cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory’s (various locations) seasonal dessert is a creamy pumpkin cheesecake that’s baked in a graham cracker crust.

If you’re feeling fancy, opt for the pumpkin pecan cheesecake, which features layers of pumpkin cheesecake and pecan pie atop a pastry crust, and is finished with caramel and pecans.

Visit thecheesecakefactory.com.

Caramel apples

Dipped by Dee (99-080 Kauhale St.) is known for its caramel-dipped apples, and the dessert shop is featuring a special pumpkin spice caramel apple for all of October.

The business also just released its spooky apple collection for Halloween.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site.

Shortbread cookies

Honolulu Cookie Co. (various locations) brought back its seasonal white chocolate pumpkin cookie for fall. The premium shortbread cookies have a sweet, white chocolate coating with the perfect hint of spice.

Visit honolulucookie.com.

Bubble waffle

You can find an assortment of bubble waffle sundaes with either ice cream or soft serve at Double Three (various locations).

The dessert shop is featuring a special pumpkin spice bubble waffle until Oct. 31, just in time for Halloween. The waffle has a light pumpkin spice flavor.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@double.three_33).

Dango

Known for its Japanese-style pastries, Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery (1110 McCully St.) just debuted a pumpkin dango for fall. The confection features Japanese-style dango with pumpkin anko paste and pumpkin seeds on top. The dango is made of rice and is charbroiled, resulting in a slight char, chewy texture and not overly sweet taste.

Call 808-840-0496 or visit dells-kitchen-bakery.square.site.

Latte

Available for the month of October, the pumpkin latte is a nondairy option at Holey Grail Donuts (various locations). This iced latte is made with housemade coconut cashew milk, pumpkin, spices and nitro coffee. This seasonal beverage will be available at all Holey Grail Donuts stores.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Ube combo

UBAE’s (1284 Kalani St.) signature treat has a pumpkin makeover for fall. This dessert has layers of ube cheesecake and pumpkin with a golden brown graham cracker crust.

Call 808-439-3224 or visit ubaehawaii.com.

Tart

Deck Waikiki’s (150 Kapahulu Ave.) pumpkin cream cheese tart is available until Nov. 30. It comprises a kabocha filling, whipped cream topping, caramel drizzle and pumpkin seed garnish. This seasonal treat is on the savory side and is perfect for fall.

Call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

Ice cream sandwich

Pumpkin s’mores ice cream sandwich is one of the fall specials at Via Gelato (1142 12th Ave.).

It features graham crackers with a layer of housemade fudge (French caramel dark chocolate ganache) poured over it, and it’s stuffed with pumpkin spice gelato with hand-toasted marshmallows mixed in.

Call 808-732-2800 or visit viagelatohawaii.com.

Tiramisu

A twist on a classic treat, this pumpkin tiramisu from online business Cookies by Jesh is perfect for fall. It features a housemade pumpkin custard filling layered with delicate, ladyfinger cookies that are heavily dipped in Kona-brewed coffee. It’s finished with a caramel sauce drizzle and Biscoff crumbs for a slightly crunchy texture.

This treat is available at Cookies by Jesh’s pop-ups. Email her at cookiesbyjesh@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram (@cookiesbyjesh).

Crunch cake

The second-most popular cake at The

Alley Restaurant at Aiea Bowl (99-115 Aiea Heights Drive), this pumpkin crunch cake comprises a pecan cookie crust topped with spiced pumpkin, cinnamon and whipped cream. It’s available every day as squares (while supplies last), but can be preordered as 9-inch round cakes.

On average, more than 525 slices of pumpkin crunch are sold weekly at the restaurant. During Thanksgiving 2020, the restaurant sold more than 1,000 whole pumpkin crunch cakes.

Call 808-488-6854 or visit aieabowl.com.

Crunch bowl and smoothie

Jamba Hawaii (various locations) recently brought back its pumpkin spiced smoothie — the Pumpkin Smash — and introduced a new fall treat, the pumpkin crunch bowl. These fall treats feature spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and ginger.

The classic Pumpkin Smash Smoothie includes 2% milk, fat-free frozen yogurt and a pumpkin spice blend. The plant-based version includes oat milk and frozen oat milk dessert. Meanwhile, the pumpkin crunch bowl has layers of almond milk, Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice blend, bananas, granola and coconut whipped cream. Take your dessert to next level by adding honey.

Visit jambajuicehawaii.com.