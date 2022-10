Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A lot of people find the pickled vegetables in bahn mi — Vietnamese sub sandwiches — to be the best part of that taste experience.

Called do chua, this mix of shredded carrots and daikon is a refreshing sweet-sour mix of flavors. Bahn mi are typically made with a soft French bread baguette filled with thinly sliced meats or tofu. The do chua adds color and brightness.

It makes a great alternative relish on other sandwiches, as well, from burgers to a grilled cheese.

But you don’t need a sandwich to enjoy this mix; just serve it as a salad over mixed greens or let it stand alone as an accompaniment to whatever you’re serving for dinner.

Vietnamese Pickled Vegetables

Ingredients:

• 1 cup shredded carrots

• 1 cup shredded daikon radish

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons white vinegar, or more to taste Directions:

In a bowl, toss together carrots, daikon and salt; let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to draw water out of the vegetables.

Wrap vegetable mixture in a clean towel, roll up towel and twist to squeeze liquid out. Place mixture in bowl and toss with sugar. Add vinegar and toss. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including adjusted seasoning): 20 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate,

0.5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.