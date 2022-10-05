Savor a creamy Cucumber Avocado Salad

Crispy cucumber and creamy avocado perform a delicate dance with earthy notes of sesame in this most simple of salads. Thin-skinned varieties such as Persian or English cucumbers work best, as they are almost seedless with a robust flesh that stays crisp. But don’t worry if you only have access to seedy cucumbers: Peel them if their skins are thick, then cut them in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds before slicing. No-cook and ready in a matter of minutes, this elegant salad can be dressed up according to your mood. It is a satisfying meal on its own, but it can also be served alongside cold soba, or with brown rice and a fried or jammy egg on top.

Sesame Cucumber And Avocado Salad

Ingredients for the sesame dressing:

• 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

Ingredients for the salad:

• 2 ripe avocados

• 1 pound cucumbers (such as Persian or English), trimmed and thinly sliced

• 2 green, red or purple scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• Toasted sesame seeds, for topping

Directions:

Make the dressing: Place the sesame oil, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, sugar, soy sauce and red-pepper flakes into a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of water and whisk until emulsified. Taste, and adjust seasonings. (Dressing should taste acidic, a little sweet and salty.)

When you’re ready to eat, prepare the salad: Halve the avocados and discard the pits. Using a small paring knife, carefully score the avocado flesh into 1/2-inch cubes, avoiding cutting through the skin. Use a large spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh (in one spoonful, if possible), as close to the skin as possible. Transfer avocado cubes to a large bowl and add the dressing; toss gently.

Add the cucumbers and scallions and toss everything together. Season with salt and black pepper, top with more sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.