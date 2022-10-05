comscore This back-to-school lunch gets better with time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This back-to-school lunch gets better with time

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 3:01 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

I love cooking. That’s why I hated packing school lunches for my three children. If the joy of feeding them is giving them something delicious, then it was joyless to send them off with meals that languished for hours in warm classrooms and were decent at best. Read more

