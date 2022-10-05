comscore Kalani golfer seventh in New South Wales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kalani golfer seventh in New South Wales

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Kalani High School senior Kara Kaneshiro went Down Under with a few other Oahu Junior Golf Association players and came back with a seventh-place finish at the Jack Newton International Junior Classic. The tournament was played Sept. 27-30 in New South Wales. Read more

Previous Story
Prep profile: Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata suffered calf infections and couldn’t even walk as an eighth-grader; now he’s running wild
Next Story
Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2022

Scroll Up