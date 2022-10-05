Kalani golfer seventh in New South Wales

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kalani High School senior Kara Kaneshiro went Down Under with a few other Oahu Junior Golf Association players and came back with a seventh-place finish at the Jack Newton International Junior Classic. The tournament was played Sept. 27-30 in New South Wales.

Kaneshiro, who won the Hawaii State Women’s Amateur and was runner-up at the Manoa Cup and the HHSAA championship this year, closed with a 73 for a 72-hole total of 296. She was the highest finisher not from Australia. Hawaii’s Mia Cepeda (78-310) took 23rd.

Both had top-six finishes in their age divisions, Kaneshiro taking third in Girls 17s and Cepeda sixth in 16s.

Hawaii’s Tyler Tamayori (78-321) and Justin Todd (82-321) tied for 71st overall among the boys and earned a share of 22nd in Boys 16s.

Tamayori and Kaneshiro took 11th in the Team Championship, with Todd and Cepeda 20th among the 28 teams.

Chaminade’s Corti receives PacWest honor

Chaminade outside hitter Greta Corti on Tuesday was named the Pacific West Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week.

Corti, a sophomore from Varese, Italy, had 38 kills and 48 digs in victories over Concordia-Irvine, Point Loma and Azusa Pacific.

The Silverswords, who have won 10 in a row, are 13-6 overall and 8-0 in the PacWest.

Silverswords’ Bowers takes weekly award

Chaminade midfielder Gracie Bowers on Monday was named the Pacific West Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.

Bowers, a junior from Murrieta, Calif., scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Academy of Art on Sept. 28 and had one goal in a 2-0 win over Dominican on Saturday.

Bowers is tied for third in the PacWest with four goals.