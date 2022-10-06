2 East Oahu women attacked in armed home invasion

Two women sustained injuries in a brazen home invasion in East Oahu Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was watering plants outside of a residence in the 6000 block of Kalanianaole Highway at about 6:30 p.m. when a male suspect armed with a pistol shoved her to the ground and restrained her.

A second male suspect entered the home, choked a 56-year-old woman and restrained her, police said.

When the woman attempted to escape, the suspect assaulted her, police added. The suspect, armed with a pistol, repeatedly demanded money from her.

The woman eventually managed to break free from the suspect.

Police said the two suspects fled in a white BMW sport utility vehicle.

One of the women sustained injuries to her face and the other sustained a minor injury in the home invasion.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.