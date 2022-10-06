3 injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

Three people are in serious condition after the truck they were occupying rolled over in the Kapolei area this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kamaaha Avenue and Kamaaha Loop. A truck in the area lost control and rolled over, eventually landing on its side.

Three people — a 25-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man — were extricated from the vehicle and treated at the scene. All three were transported to nearby facilities in serious condition.

No other patients or vehicles were involved, EMS said.