Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend in Nanakuli

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her in the back with a knife in Nanakuli Wednesday, Honolulu police said.
Police said the woman and her ex, a 33-year-old man, were involved in an argument in the 87-1700 block of Mohihi Street at about 4:05 p.m.
The argument escalated and the man stabbed the woman in the back with a knife. She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.
A day earlier, officers had issued an abuse warning citation to the suspect.
Police said the suspect was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder instead of second-degree attempted murder because he violated the warning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.