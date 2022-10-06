Maui police arrest man suspected of setting fire to abandoned Kihei house

Maui police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an arson investigation involving a fire at an abandoned house in Kihei.
Police and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of South Kihei Road at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames, the Maui Police Department said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 10:15 p.m. and extinguished it. Damage was estimated at $28,000.
No neighboring structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported, police said.
Officers located the 40-year-old man near South Road and Hoonani Street while conducting welfare checks on area residents. Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Police noted the suspect is known to frequent the Kihei area.
