First-ever conference prepares Department of Education staff for safety crisis

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Department of Education hosted a three-day School Safety Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The conference aimed to provide school leaders, educators and staff guidance for preventing, identifying, mitigating and responding to school safety concerns. About 700 people attended the last day of the conference Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Sean Burke of the School Safety Advocacy Council led a training session Wednesday. Burke, a former Boston-area police officer, has decades of experience working in schools.

