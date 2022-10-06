comscore The VA secretary says staff shortages are being addressed to better serve Hawaii’s veterans, some of whom face obstacles to treatment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The VA secretary says staff shortages are being addressed to better serve Hawaii’s veterans, some of whom face obstacles to treatment

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, left, answered questions from Sen. Mazie K. Hirono at a field hearing Wednesday at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, left, answered questions from Sen. Mazie K. Hirono at a field hearing Wednesday at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Air Force veteran Roxanne Bruhn testified about her concerns.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Air Force veteran Roxanne Bruhn testified about her concerns.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy veteran Will Brown Jr. spoke with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough after a hearing Wednesday at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Navy veteran Will Brown Jr. spoke with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough after a hearing Wednesday at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu.

The head of the Department of Veterans Affairs testified on Oahu Wednesday about the state of health services in Hawaii and issues including staff shortages, women’s care and complaints from community clinic providers about payments. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kyle Saiki, Momoka Carter and Harold Pascua

Scroll Up