Hawaii senior Andre Ilagan, ranked No. 24 in the nation, defeated No. 14 Ronnie Hohmann of LSU 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 on Wednesday in the round of 64 at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Ilagan, a Farrington graduate, will face Miami’s Dan Martin, ranked No. 121, in the round of 32 today at 6:30 a.m. HST.

Last season, Ilagan was named the Big West Player of the Year, the male recipient of the UH Jack Bonham Award and UH Male Athlete of the Year.