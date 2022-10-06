comscore UH football: Dueling coaching brothers out to put a stop to the offenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH football: Dueling coaching brothers out to put a stop to the offenses

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

No offense, but Pat Ena is rooting for the defense exclusively when Hawaii and San Diego State meet in a Mountain West football game Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown: Christian Mejia transformed his body to match his strong-willed mind
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 6, 2022

Scroll Up