Kennedi Evans endured an extended wait before making her Hawaii debut.

When Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow summoned her from the bench late in last Friday’s match at Cal State Fullerton, Evans didn’t wait long at all to make a memorable first impression.

Three points into her first UH appearance and with the Wahine comfortable holding match point at 24-13, Evans rotated to the service line and lofted over an offering that the Titans back row sent shooting toward the bleachers.

The walk-off ace triggered a swarm of UH players charging onto the court in Titan Gym to celebrate the next step in Evans’ journey back from a knee injury that ended her season at Utah a little less than a year ago.

“It was exciting. Just feeling their support was really cool,” Evans said.

Evans, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, continues to work her way back toward the form that earned her a spot in Utah’s staring lineup for the Utes’ first 16 matches last season.

After committing to UH in the summer, Evans was limited in her participation during training camp as she continued the rehab process. She was cleared for full practice duty before UH’s bye-week Green-and-White scrimmage on Sept. 16 and played in her first six-on-six action with the Wahine that night.

Her addition to the active roster adds depth to a middle rotation anchored by juniors Amber Igiede and Tiffany Westerberg.

“(Evans) is working hard doing rehab and in the gym,” Ah Mow said. “When we do sixes, she’s the only middle on the other side playing the entire time.

“She’s trying to get back to where she was. Definitely a good player. I told her to be patient, her time will come.”

Originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, Evans made an instant impact as a freshman at Utah in 2018. She started 23 matches and finished second on the team, behind Kahuku alum Phoebe Grace, with 1.10 blocks per set. She was in on a total of 100 blocks that season with a high of 15 in a five-set loss to California.

Last year, she started Utah’s first 16 matches and had four kills and five blocks in a four-set win over UH in the Utah Classic. She was leading the team with 59 blocks over 53 sets when the knee injury halted her season.

Evans graduated from Utah with a degree in business administration and decided to look for a fresh start for the final two years of her volleyball eligibility. Conversations with current UH players and connections with former Utah teammates from the islands contributed to her commitment to UH.

Along with Grace, Evans played with ‘Iolani graduates Bailey Choy (who eventually ended her college career at UH in 2019), Naya Dong and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres during her career in Salt Lake City.

“It’s pretty nice to have almost like a family (in Hawaii) already,” Evans said. “A lot of old teammates’ parents reached out to me when I got here and were very welcoming. So it felt nice to have a support system already here.”

Dong also transferred from Utah and will be on the other side of the net on Saturday when the Rainbow Wahine (7-5, 4-0 Big West) face UC San Diego to close out this week’s conference homestand at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH opens the series on Friday against UC Irvine (10-5. 3-2).

While Evans had to wait 11 matches into the season for her opportunity to contribute on the court, she made sure to make the most of her time on the sideline.

“I tried to use that as an opportunity to learn, just seeing how the team works,” Evans said. “The systems were all new, so having that opportunity was helpful. Just being able to see volleyball from a different perspective is helpful for anyone.”

Big West women’s volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC Irvine (10-5, 3-2 BWC) vs. Hawaii (7-5, 4-0)

>> When: Friday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio:1420-AM / 92.7-FM

UC San Diego (8-9, 1-4) vs. Hawaii

>> When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1500-AM