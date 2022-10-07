Flood advisory issued for Big Island

A flood advisory has been issued this evening for parts of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service said radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipio Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Paauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipio Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Paukaa and Wainaku.

A flood advisory means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding and can be life threatening.