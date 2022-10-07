Suspect charged following Nanakuli stabbing

A 33-year-old man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman in Nanakuli.
Samuel Ferreira was charged Friday in the stabbing that happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Honolulu police said.
Honolulu Emergency Services said the woman was treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Ferreira allegedly stabbed the woman in the back with a knife during an argument. Ferreira and the woman had been in a relationship, police said.
Police had issued an abuse warning citation to Ferreira before the stabbing.
He was also charged with abuse of a family or household member after allegedly applying pressure on the throat or the neck of the victim.
His bail has been set at $500,000, according to HPD.
