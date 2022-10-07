Tripler cancels all appointments today due to water main break

All appointments at Tripler Army Medical Center are canceled today due to an early-morning water main break.

A military hospital spokesperson said that the main broke at about 2:30 a.m. and there was no immediate timeline for when it will be fixed.

Tripler Army Medical Center serves about 264,000 active duty and retired military personnel, family members and veteran beneficiaries in Hawaii. It also hosts the headquarters of the Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Healthcare System, which it shares facilities with.

In a Facebook post, the VAPIHS said, “Tripler water main break will impact VA services” and asked patients to call before coming in.

To reschedule VA appointments call 800-214-1306