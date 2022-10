Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks for the interesting article, particularly the compared timelines (“Tale of two stadiums: San Diego’s new multi-use facility offers glimpse of what’s possible for Hawaii,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 2).

Apart from the nearby Pacific Ocean, Honolulu and San Diego have nothing in common.

We have no pro teams in any sport. We have one university. Our underpaid population cannot fill a large stadium regularly. Neighbors? Ha!

Who would gain from rebuilding Aloha Stadium? The same ones who have gained from building Honolulu’s rail transit system?

Thomas Luna

McCully

Climate-change deniers will exaggerate claims

Gordy Fowler said that “burning 25,000 pounds of fuel produces about 25,000 pounds of emissions” (“Climate alarmists exaggerate claims,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 2).

It is ironic that he blames news media for printing this “exaggeration.” What Fowler seems to forget is that carbon dioxide is one atom of carbon and two of oxygen — taken from the air as the fuel burns. One pound of jet fuel produces more than 3 pounds of CO2 when it is burned. A flight that burns 25,000 pounds of fuel will produce 80,000 pounds of CO2, or 40 tons. Larger aircraft, like the Boeing 777, consume even more fuel. The estimate of 100 tons is a lot closer than 12 tons.

To borrow a phrase from Fowler: It has become the chosen practice of the climate deniers to make these kinds of exaggerated claims, and they are not questioned by the media.

Mark Rognstad

Kailua

Democrats, unions keep isles’ cost of living high

In Hawaii, we have a one-party system controlled by the Democratic Party. In addition, Hawaii ranks No. 1 in the nation in terms of the rate of union membership. These two forces have joined hands to keep this state locked in a stranglehold for decades. To make matters worse, the culture is one of acceptance and passivity.

These factors combine to make Hawaii a target-rich environment for mediocrity, incompetence and corruption to breed and flourish. We can’t expect the feds to come in and fix this for us. Hawaii ranks No. 4 in the country in terms of the rate of net out-migration. Thousands are fleeing our state every year. Many are finding the cost of living in paradise too much to bear. Sad for Hawaii.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

Expand wind energy to keep costs down

With the high cost of living in our state, the cost of electricity is overwhelming and increasing daily. I see it as out of control, with no action taken by elected government officials.

Perhaps we need to depend not only on the sun, but also the wind, with windmills of different sizes, especially for farmers who have 5 acres or more. We need to focus on both sun and wind as well as other resources.

Ethel Lundberg

Kaneohe

Couldn’t hear testimony on HPD gun-carry plans

I went to Honolulu Police Department to hear the proposed changes to the laws necessary for law-abiding citizens to carry concealed firearms (“Honolulu police receive feedback on gun-carrying rules,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5).

I’m hearing-impaired and was told that the general public was not allowed in the conference room and we were to watch the meeting outside on two TV monitors.

When the meeting started, the TV speaker volume could not be increased for me and others to hear what was being said. We were then told to use our cell phones to watch and hear what was being said.

I had to ask a police officer to help me put the meeting on my phone, but I don’t like the small screen and I still couldn’t hear what was being said.

Peter Lee

Nuuanu

HPD showed respect for presenters at hearing

I would like to commend the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) for hosting the most civil public hearing I have experienced (“Honolulu police receive feedback on gun-carrying rules,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 5).

Often government officials hosting hearings are rude and condescending to presenters. It is rare that a presenter can get through the two minutes allotted without being interrupted by someone on the panel who seems more interested in chipping away at the speaker’s time than in what is being said. And the rude body language of the panelists, getting up to leave, feet up on the table, talking to each other, doesn’t really give the speaker the feeling that anyone on the panel is listening.

Not once at this hearing did any of the police officers interrupt a speaker, or indicate in any way that they were not listening. Other government agencies who are planning to hold a public hearing should take note from HPD on how to do it.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

