Hawaii has reason to pay close attention to Veterans Affairs (VA) priorities: An estimated 100,000 veterans live on Oahu, and about 30,000 vets reside on neighbor islands. Staffing shortages at VA-run facilities have hampered the availability of health care for these veterans, VA Secretary Denis McDonough acknowledged Wednesday at a congressional field hearing chaired by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. He called hiring and retention “one of our top priorities.”

On Oahu, a new clinic on the Leeward side named for the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka is expected to open late next year, improving availability of care for veterans in the Pacific. The sooner, the better.