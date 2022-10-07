comscore Facts of the Matter: Storms get more intense as heat imbalance grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Storms get more intense as heat imbalance grows

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • PA / ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 17 People in London shelter from a thunderstorm that came after weeks of sweltering weather.

    People in London shelter from a thunderstorm that came after weeks of sweltering weather.

The transfer of heat from the equator to the poles is the cause of weather. It might manifest as gentle rain, wind, thunderstorms, hurricanes or tornadoes. Read more

