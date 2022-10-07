comscore Maintenance backlog and utility costs to be reduced at 49 Oahu parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maintenance backlog and utility costs to be reduced at 49 Oahu parks

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The park, pictured at top, is on the city’s list of parks that will have upgrades, such as changing the lights to LEDs.

    The park, pictured at top, is on the city’s list of parks that will have upgrades, such as changing the lights to LEDs.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Aron Okamoto, captain of the Honolulu Baseball League team No Clu, hit during fielding practice Thursday under the lights at Ala Wai Community Park.

    Aron Okamoto, captain of the Honolulu Baseball League team No Clu, hit during fielding practice Thursday under the lights at Ala Wai Community Park.

One out of every 6 city parks on Oahu are in store for improvements such as reduction in electricity and water use as well as a tackling of deferred maintenance. Read more

