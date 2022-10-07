comscore Kendra Ham makes the most of an opportunity to expand her role with the Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kendra Ham makes the most of an opportunity to expand her role with the Rainbow Wahine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Kendra Ham played for national power Torrey Pines in high school.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kendra Ham started the season as a defensive specialist.

Volleyball is a game of adjustments. Seeking a spark following a third-set drubbing, Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow tweaked the lineup to start Kendra Ham in the front row going into the fourth set of last Saturday’s match at Long Beach State. Read more

