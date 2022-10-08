Man, 81, charged with second-degree murder after wife found dead in Ala Moana apartment

An 81-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife at an apartment building in the Ala Moana area has been charged with second-degree murder.

Rogelio Canilao was charged today, and his bail was set at $1 million, after confessing to killing his 76-year-old wife Thursday evening. The Honolulu Police Department received a call at around 11:45 p.m. from a man at an apartment building on Sheridan Street, who later confessed that he had killed his wife.

Police found the victim with fatal injuries in her apartment on the seventh floor of The Banyan Ala Moana building.

Rogelio was arrested at around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

The details of the incident are still unclear. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the victim.