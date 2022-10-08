comscore Editorial: Charging those EVs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Charging those EVs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Ed Sniffen, left, the Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways, and Scott Glenn, Hawaii Chief Energy Officer discuss the installation of fast-charging stations on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ed Sniffen, left, the Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways, and Scott Glenn, Hawaii Chief Energy Officer discuss the installation of fast-charging stations on Monday.

With help from a federally funded initiative, the state Department of Transportation recently announced plans to install 11 electric vehicle fast-charging stations — each capable of charging four cars simultaneously within 20 minutes — on Hawaii island, Maui, Kauai, Oahu, Lanai and Molokai. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Get tougher to protect shoreline

Scroll Up