Brush fire closes Kaukonahua Road in both directions from Wilikina Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes Kaukonahua Road in both directions from Wilikina Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:33 pm

A brush fire has prompted the temporary closure of Kaukonahua Road in both directions from Wilikina Drive in Waialua. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

