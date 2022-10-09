High surf advisory in effect for north shores of Hawaii

A high surf advisory is in effect for the north-facing shores of Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports an incoming swell will rise this morning and create low-end, advisory-level surf along most north-facing shores this afternoon through tonight. Surf is expected to build from 10 to 15 feet.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 6 a.m. Monday.

The impacts are moderate with strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.