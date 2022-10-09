Search resumes for missing swimmer from Oahu off Kauai waters

Rescuers today resumed searching for an Oahu man reported missing in the waters of Kalihiwai on the North Shore of Kauai.

The Kauai Police Department has identified the missing swimmer as Jaren Asalele, 19.

According to a preliminary report, he was last seen swimming at Kalihiwai Beach on Saturday afternoon when he became distressed, Kauai Fire Department said in a statement. A family member entered the water to help, but could not locate Asalele under the water, fire officials said.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday. Kauai police, Hanalei firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard, Ocean Safety officers and rescue specialists searched from the air and sea.

Officials suspended the search Saturday evening due to the darkness after seeing no signs of Asalele. The search resumed this morning.

Asalele is described as 6 feet and 1-inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange swim shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kauai Police Department dispatch at 808-241-1711.