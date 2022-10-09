comscore Column: OHA takes stock of Kakaako Makai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: OHA takes stock of Kakaako Makai

  • By Hulu Lindsey
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017 “In the spirit of keeping our options open, we are currently revisiting the restriction on residential development of the Kakaako Makai parcels of land,” writes Hulu Lindsey.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017

    “In the spirit of keeping our options open, we are currently revisiting the restriction on residential development of the Kakaako Makai parcels of land,” writes Hulu Lindsey.

It is common knowledge that the state has been seriously delinquent on its debt to the Hawaiian people for their ceded lands. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Charging those EVs

Scroll Up