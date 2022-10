Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 93-94

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum is trapped in a factory. Heung-gia heads to meet Ah-reum to gauge whether she knows about the slush fund. Young-kwang is about to meet with the reporter who wrote about his parents’ accident. Kang-mi follows Mal-sook home. Ah-jung discovers Woo-hyuk’s first love is Kang-mi.

Episodes 95-96

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-jung misconstrues the truth about Woo-hyuk’s first love, giving him the cold shoulder. Ae-sun tries to bring Kang-mi and Woo-hyuk together. Kang-ho is shocked to learn the truth; Ah-reum is in pain seeing him in agony.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 1-2

6:45 p.m. Monday

A story of two women living under the same roof, one in her 20s and the other in her early 50s. Bound by values and responsibilities, the women support each other but also occasionally find themselves at odds.

Episodes 3-4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Young Hee leads a life of a hermit; she’s confined herself to her home after learning about her husband’s infidelity. Jung Hyo, who is pregnant, comes knocking at Young Hee’s door, which is how they began living together. Su Cheol wonders about Jung Hyo’s demeanor. Jung Hyo’s faints from her morning sickness, forcing Young Hee to make her first outing in three years. While on the operating table, Jung Hyo tries to decide if she’s doing the right thing.

“Secret House”

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan seeks Min-young to test for a transplant match. Min-young runs into Tae-hyung and asks to get tested. Tae-hyung works toward a political career. Joo-hong professes her feelings to Ji-hwan.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Min-young is not a match as a donor. Nurse Yoo visits Kyeong Seon’s restaurant and sees the missing person’s poster. Ji-hwan sees Min-young with Tae-hyung and finds out about Seol’s ­father.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 17

7:50 p.m. Friday

Muyeong and Geumhwadan decide not to waste anymore time in assassinating Yeon Gaesomun. Jang sets up a military camp outside Pyongyang with the help of Yang Mun. Jang hides Muyeong in his camp.

Episode 18

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yeon Chung and Muyeong share tender moments by the beach. Yeon Namsang and Joeibu arrest Geumhwadan and Muyeong. Muyeong will be subject to torture in front of Yeon Gaesomun.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.