Honolulu’s 34th annual Talk Story Festival, hosted by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, is slated for Friday at the Mission Memorial Building’s auditorium, 550 South King St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and participants of all ages are welcome to the free event.

The theme of the in- person storytelling festival is “Malama Oahu: Care for Oahu” and will feature stories from leaders of volunteer groups that care for the island. The festival, which the city maintains is the state’s oldest and largest storytelling celebration, “honors the tradition of perpetuating Hawaiian culture and heritage through oral history.”

Videos from the past two festivals are available to the public via DPR’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/DPRyou tube.

The schedule for this year’s Talk Story event includes:

>> 6:10 p.m.: Hui o He‘e Nalu

>> 6:35 p.m.: Kingdom Pathways

>> 7 p.m.: Malama Pu‘uloa

>> 7:25 p.m.: Lo‘i Kalo

>> 7:50 p.m.: 808 Cleanups

>> 8:15 p.m.: Parks and Recreation staff and a question and answer session with all groups

More information about the festival can be found at bit.ly/TalkStoryFest.