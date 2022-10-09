Kokua Line: Can Oahu rental aid program spot scammers?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Did the rental relief already fill up again? Are they doing anything to prevent fraud? Read more

Question: Did the rental relief already fill up again? Are they doing anything to prevent fraud?

Answer: New applications for Oahu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program are still being accepted, so the answer to your first question is no. Pre- screening applications can be submitted via oneoahu.org/renthelp. The program had received 4,250 new applications as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson said. The portal is expected to remain open until 8,000 new applications from eligible Oahu renters are submitted. We emphasize new because this application website is not meant for people who previously received RURP aid and want more; those who received less than 18 months worth of aid may seek recertification directly from the nonprofit that helped them before, the website says.

As for preventing fraud, applicants must verify limited household income, Oahu residency and financial hardship or housing instability during the pandemic to be eligible — various documents are required. One application per household is allowed. Submissions are screened to filter duplicate applications, the city says, rooting out those who try to apply in the names of multiple household members; alter their name or residential address to submit multiple applications; or submit separate applications to the nonprofits administering the program.

Oahu renters can review eligibility requirements at the website. Income limits vary by household size. For eligible households, the program can pay up to $2,500 a month in rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. The money is paid to the renter’s landlord or utility company, not directly to the household.

Q: Is the Board of Water Supply treating the drinking water more lately? My tap water in Kalama Valley had a slight odor and taste of chlorine last week.

A: The Honolulu Board of Water Supply does use chlorine to disinfect drinking water, but it hasn’t been adding more than usual lately, adds as little as necessary and continuously monitors for safety, according to a spokesperson, who said levels in that East Oahu neighborhood have been steady over the past year. Several readers asked similar questions in the past week or so, but did not specify their locations. Here’s the full response from BWS spokesperson Kathleen M. Elliott-Pahinui:

“The BWS treats drinking water by adding chlorine at the source to disinfect our water supply. The BWS adjusts the amount and frequency of chlorine added to the water to ensure our water system is properly treated and it delivers safe drinking water. We regret the inconvenience, but our aim is to ensure safe drinking water. At the same time, we also strive to preserve water aesthetics by adding only that amount of chlorine that is absolutely necessary.

“Water quality staff regularly monitor chlorine residual levels in the water system during their regular testing rounds. Results have remained steady and within the range that the federal Environmental Protection Agency, state Department of Health, and the BWS consider normal to meet federal and state Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.

“The BWS has not been treating water any more than usual in any region. We reviewed chlorine residual data for Kalama Valley over the past year; the numbers are steady and do not indicate any abnormally high levels of chlorine.

“Incidents of increased chlorine smell and taste in the water do not appear to result from any recent changes made to our chlorination procedures. Perhaps the warm weather — which makes it easier to detect chlorine in water — and increased awareness about the fuel contamination at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks is creating more sensitivity to any chemical- like odor or taste in water, including chlorine.”

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.