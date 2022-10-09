comscore Kokua Line: Can Oahu rental aid program spot scammers? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can Oahu rental aid program spot scammers?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Question: Did the rental relief already fill up again? Are they doing anything to prevent fraud? Read more

Previous Story
VA urges veterans to claim new benefits
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 29 – Aug. 31, 2022

Scroll Up