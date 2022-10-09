State Capitol protest focuses on women’s rights, access to abortion services
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Hawaii, in coodination with more than 350 gatherings for women’s rights in cities and towns across the nation, organized a rally Saturday along the streets surrounding the state Capitol.
A rally was held in the Capitol Rotunda following the march.
A march was held Saturday near the state Capitol for women’s rights.