comscore State Capitol protest focuses on women’s rights, access to abortion services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State Capitol protest focuses on women’s rights, access to abortion services

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Hawaii, in coodination with more than 350 gatherings for women’s rights in cities and towns across the nation, organized a rally Saturday along the streets surrounding the state Capitol.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A rally was held in the Capitol Rotunda following the march.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A march was held Saturday near the state Capitol for women’s rights.

Participants leading a march around the area carried a large banner that read “Legalize Abortion Nationwide Now.” Behind them, others waved signs supporting better access to reproductive health care. Read more

