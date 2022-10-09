Dave Reardon: New stadium should reflect who we are, and be a multi-use facility
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Modern stadiums aren’t just where games are played for people to idly watch anymore. The word ‘spectator’ seems quaint and obsolete, and sometimes people need reasons in addition to the event itself to show up,” writes Dave Reardon.