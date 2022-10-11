49-year-old man from Connecticut drowns at Kapalua Bay

A 49-year-old Connecticut man drowned at Kapalua Bay this morning despite efforts by emergency crews to revive him on the beach, Maui fire officials said.

The man wasn’t the only one who got into trouble in surf that was reported to be 6 to 8 feet. At 10 a.m. Ocean Safety and Fire Department crews responded to nearby Napili Bay and assessed an woman on the shore. She did not need to be taken to the hospital.

During that incident, a call came in about an unresponsive swimmer at Kapalua Bay. An Ocean Safety officer was able to assist in getting the victim on shore, but he died despite attempts to revive him with CPR. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.