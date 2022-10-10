Honolulu firefighters rescue man who became ill on Diamond Head Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning airlifted a hiker on the Diamond Head Trail, according to a press release from the Honolulu Fire Department.

The department received a 911 call at 8:38 a.m. reporting a sick person on the trail. HFD sent four units, staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead at 8:45 a.m. They ascended the trail on foot. A second HFD unit secured a landing zone at the Diamond Head State Monument Park.

According to HFD, the hiker was a male in his 50s who apparently became ill and was unable to descend the trail on his own. HFD personnel arrived at his location on foot at 9:04 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment. Shortly after, rescue personnel arrived and prepared the hiker for an airlift operation to the nearby landing zone in the park. The patient was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 9:10 a.m.

HFD urged hikers to bring a cell phone with them, ensure their battery is fully charged and to bring an external battery. HFD also urges hikers to research trails beforehand: “Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signage. Be aware of any restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.”