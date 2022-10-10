comscore Off the News: Get ready for hurricanes, Mauna Loa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Get ready for hurricanes, Mauna Loa

  • Today

Yes, it’s Hawaii hurricane season, so all residents really should have a preparedness kit ready, just in case. But the folks living on the slopes of Hawaii island’s Mauna Loa now have additional reason to pack a “go bag” — including important documents and medications — in case of an evacuation order. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Wear purple to end hunger in America

Scroll Up