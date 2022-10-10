Off the News: Get ready for hurricanes, Mauna Loa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, it’s Hawaii hurricane season, so all residents really should have a preparedness kit ready, just in case. But the folks living on the slopes of Hawaii island’s Mauna Loa now have additional reason to pack a “go bag” — including important documents and medications — in case of an evacuation order.

Don’t panic; there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time. But after 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa in recent weeks has shown “heightened unrest” and increased earthquake activity, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. HVO is now issuing daily Mauna Loa updates online, so stay informed (808ne.ws/maunaloa).