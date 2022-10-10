Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Get ready for hurricanes, Mauna Loa Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Yes, it’s Hawaii hurricane season, so all residents really should have a preparedness kit ready, just in case. But the folks living on the slopes of Hawaii island’s Mauna Loa now have additional reason to pack a “go bag” — including important documents and medications — in case of an evacuation order. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Yes, it’s Hawaii hurricane season, so all residents really should have a preparedness kit ready, just in case. But the folks living on the slopes of Hawaii island’s Mauna Loa now have additional reason to pack a “go bag” — including important documents and medications — in case of an evacuation order. Don’t panic; there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time. But after 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa in recent weeks has shown “heightened unrest” and increased earthquake activity, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. HVO is now issuing daily Mauna Loa updates online, so stay informed (808ne.ws/maunaloa). Previous Story Column: Wear purple to end hunger in America