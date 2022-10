Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3 and RS3 vehicles.

The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. An incorrectly folded air bag can tear, prohibiting it from deploying properly during a crash, increasing the risk of an injury.

Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 28. Owners can contact Audi’s customer service at 800-253-2834. Audi’s number for this recall is 69DZ.

Owners also can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.