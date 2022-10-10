comscore ‘Genki ball’ treatments to come to Hilo’s Waihonu Pond | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Genki ball’ treatments to come to Hilo’s Waihonu Pond

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Plans are underway to clean up the sludge at Hawaii island’s Waihonu Pond using the “genki balls” that have been used at the Ala Wai Canal on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 29 – Aug. 31, 2022

Scroll Up