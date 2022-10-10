comscore New affordable housing project to serve large families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New affordable housing project to serve large families

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>We have good nonprofit developers that are willing to participate in this kind of funding, to bring affordable housing to communities, in a good way, so it’s not just commercial developers.”</strong> <strong>Anton Krucky</strong> <em>Director, city Department of Community Services</em>

The Honolulu City Council has granted approval for Kealahou West Oahu to run a new affordable housing project for those earning 60% of the annual median income on Oahu. Read more

