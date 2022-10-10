comscore South Korea is growing business investments abroad, has societal growing pains at home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

South Korea is growing business investments abroad, has societal growing pains at home

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 26 Hawaii is one of the top vacation destinations for Koreans. Inbum Cho and Miryung Jeon, visitors from South Korea, laugh as a gust upturns their umbrella while at the beach in Waikiki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 26

    Hawaii is one of the top vacation destinations for Koreans. Inbum Cho and Miryung Jeon, visitors from South Korea, laugh as a gust upturns their umbrella while at the beach in Waikiki.

  • BLOOMBERG / NOV. 25 A Hyundai Motor Co. Genesis GV60 electric SUV is displayed at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea.

    BLOOMBERG / NOV. 25

    A Hyundai Motor Co. Genesis GV60 electric SUV is displayed at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 25 Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Seoul.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 25

    Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Seoul.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER Above, a young woman prepares a pizza croffle — or croissant waffle — at a food cart in downtown Seoul.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER

    Above, a young woman prepares a pizza croffle — or croissant waffle — at a food cart in downtown Seoul.

From films and TV shows to streaming K-pop music, Americans are increasingly engaged with culture and lifestyle modes in South Korea. And the relationship is expanding as Korean companies look to step up investments in the United States. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 29 – Aug. 31, 2022

Scroll Up