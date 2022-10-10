Vital statistics – Sept. 30 to Nov. 6, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
>> Martha Aguilar and Dontarrie Lamont Johnson Sr.
>> Zeanne Kahealani Ah Sing and Preston Anthony Kahookele-Himalaya-Kutzen
>> Kyanna Sheree Anderson and Frederick John Brozowski IV
>> Albert Brett Atkins and Ruby Carman
>> Savannah Naomi Anelaonalani Bertola and Kai‘po-Ikaika Cruz Dominici
>> Kayla Marie Black and Kyu Hyung Lee
>> Delante Antoino Bussey and Desiree Naomi White-Bussey
>> Olivia Mary Smith Chu and Antonio Jose Esquivia
>> Bryan William Cobb and Amanda Lynn Sager
>> Liliana Crispin Leite and Sidney Ahrens Junior
>> Michelle Lori Crompton and Brian James Knowler
>> Melvin Masangcay Cuellar and Michelle Orines Barcena
>> Max Attila Discher and Jenna Gwen Wills
>> Solomon Lee Dixon and Charli Shea Goodwin
>> Keoni Robert Ehle and Laura Hellekes
>> Kayla Kristine Ellis and Maurice Cyril Lorian Fruger
>> Rhodora Fernandez and Taylor Richard Smith Jr.
>> Logan Glenn Gilbert and Amelia Grace Feinberg-Eddy
>> Karen Janelle Grace and James Pat Croley
>> Cody Lon Graham and Delta Annette Jacobs
>> Pomaikalani Kamea‘i‘omakamae Leah Grube-Hose and Lahaina Pukana- Aloha Clow
>> Gabriel Guzman-Garcia and Chelsea Marie Davidson
>> Donald Lee Haynes and Elizabeth Haaheo Lau
>> Peter Sipe Hays and Christina Uy Pang
>> Edward Lee Highfill and Irene Margaret Highfill
>> Duvell Burgess Hill Jr. and Olivia K. Christiansen
>> Jonathan David Hilton and Courtney Florita Wilson
>> Jerrett Alexander Hoffman and Amy Elizabeth Ortega
>> Michael Clinton Honea and Kristin Ann Olson-Sande
>> Dorothy Marie Jackson and Chaun Kaipo Kauionalani Laa Oili
>> Keola Barry Hall Kama and Raycherie Kilohi I Kanani Rosalie Deponte
>> Cheramy Leahi Kaneo and Drake Frederick Cobile
>> Savannah Nicole Knoll and Nicholas Solis IV
>> Rona Federico Lapada and Jacob Kealoha Pauole Sensano
>> Maricela Lares and Adam Rivera
>> Jessica Lissette Madrigal-Romero and Anthony Tomas Gonzales
>> Kimberly Ann McIntire and Vinh Ninh Dang Nguyen
>> Jovani Antonio Mojica and Valeria Victoria Ramirez-Alicea
>> Desiree Marie Molnar-Southon and Steven Brian Berman
>> Kelly Sandra Moran and Alexander Robert Righton
>> Cade Mahikoa Pedro and Camryn Leigh Ku‘uleialoha Cadinha-Oku
>> Natasha Norilynn Cyjay Leialoha Phillips and Denton Kawika Henderson
>> Richard Rea Sr. and Carmen Chan
>> Joclyn Renee Reamey and Jeffrey Kyle Hughes
>> Kyle Michael Richey and Lauryn Ellie Lewis
>> Dwinalyn Faye Robles and Michael Raymond Rickstad
>> Sierra Schmelz and Joshua Dutcher
>> Steven Charles Sextro and Jacori Trivion Edgely
>> Rachel Ann Stasek and Cory Allen Girard
>> Kayla Sirilin Sussel and Jarret Genji Pao
>> Andy Lee Sutfin and Kimberly Ann Largent
>> Michael Lance Terfehr and Irene Caterina Villarroel
>> Tatiana Leilani Toale and Tino Enoch Hardy
>> Glen Kiyoshi Torikawa and Claudia Etsuko Nakagawa
>> Maria Cristina Torrez and Charles Edward Washington Jr.
>> Salvador Jr. Guillermo Valencia III and Daisy Roxana Garcia Jimenez
>> Marie Ann Gampon Whiting and Sidney Baniaga Santos
>> Katie Maree Willett and Manbir Singh Mann
>> Michael Andrew Williams Jr. and Kiley Kanoe O Kekai Iona
>> Antonia Donieshia Sharee Woodson-Moore and Kameron La’Mark Pace
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
>> Zaelee Ululani Acosta-Lam Ho
>> Kai Yusei Arakaki
>> Dustin Ka’imipono Barros
>> Kelly Ann Bell
>> Kolshen Kaimana Billaber-Adams
>> Jurnie Ember Mkynzi Brown
>> Santiago Miguel Cerda
>> Makanalei Mahina Raider Chong Roberts
>> Logan Raijin Crocker
>> Rocky Marie Davidson
>> Koa Myles De La Cruz
>> Jackson Storm Despres
>> Royal Reign Fatutoa
>> Hiraya Reign Santos Francisco
>> Briggs Hedrick Garrison
>> Zenith Marian Healey
>> Dee Suh Won Hong
>> Mehana Kahealani Kalahiki
>> Kainui Mana‘olana Albinio Kamake’eaina
>> Hazel Waianuheaimaikalani Irvine Kekoa Johnson
>> Aaliyah-Rose Ailani Kipi
>> David Olivo Jr.
>> Colby Kin Mun Pang
>> Bronson Brix Sonico
>> Joshua Kalawai‘anui Santiago Swan Jr.
>> Jaxx Curtis Tanabe
>> Brooklynn Eiko Tanoue
>> Javier Daniel Townsend
>> Gary-Glenn Akoni Villanueva
>> Isla Malia Zacarias
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.