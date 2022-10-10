Vital statistics – Sept. 30 to Nov. 6, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

>> Martha Aguilar and Dontarrie Lamont Johnson Sr.

>> Zeanne Kahealani Ah Sing and Preston Anthony Kahookele-Himalaya-Kutzen

>> Kyanna Sheree Anderson and Frederick John Brozowski IV

>> Albert Brett Atkins and Ruby Carman

>> Savannah Naomi Anelaonalani Bertola and Kai‘po-Ikaika Cruz Dominici

>> Kayla Marie Black and Kyu Hyung Lee

>> Delante Antoino Bussey and Desiree Naomi White-Bussey

>> Olivia Mary Smith Chu and Antonio Jose Esquivia

>> Bryan William Cobb and Amanda Lynn Sager

>> Liliana Crispin Leite and Sidney Ahrens Junior

>> Michelle Lori Crompton and Brian James Knowler

>> Melvin Masangcay Cuellar and Michelle Orines Barcena

>> Max Attila Discher and Jenna Gwen Wills

>> Solomon Lee Dixon and Charli Shea Goodwin

>> Keoni Robert Ehle and Laura Hellekes

>> Kayla Kristine Ellis and Maurice Cyril Lorian Fruger

>> Rhodora Fernandez and Taylor Richard Smith Jr.

>> Logan Glenn Gilbert and Amelia Grace Feinberg-Eddy

>> Karen Janelle Grace and James Pat Croley

>> Cody Lon Graham and Delta Annette Jacobs

>> Pomaikalani Kamea‘i‘omakamae Leah Grube-Hose and Lahaina Pukana- Aloha Clow

>> Gabriel Guzman-Garcia and Chelsea Marie Davidson

>> Donald Lee Haynes and Elizabeth Haaheo Lau

>> Peter Sipe Hays and Christina Uy Pang

>> Edward Lee Highfill and Irene Margaret Highfill

>> Duvell Burgess Hill Jr. and Olivia K. Christiansen

>> Jonathan David Hilton and Courtney Florita Wilson

>> Jerrett Alexander Hoffman and Amy Elizabeth Ortega

>> Michael Clinton Honea and Kristin Ann Olson-Sande

>> Dorothy Marie Jackson and Chaun Kaipo Kauionalani Laa Oili

>> Keola Barry Hall Kama and Raycherie Kilohi I Kanani Rosalie Deponte

>> Cheramy Leahi Kaneo and Drake Frederick Cobile

>> Savannah Nicole Knoll and Nicholas Solis IV

>> Rona Federico Lapada and Jacob Kealoha Pauole Sensano

>> Maricela Lares and Adam Rivera

>> Jessica Lissette Madrigal-Romero and Anthony Tomas Gonzales

>> Kimberly Ann McIntire and Vinh Ninh Dang Nguyen

>> Jovani Antonio Mojica and Valeria Victoria Ramirez-Alicea

>> Desiree Marie Molnar-Southon and Steven Brian Berman

>> Kelly Sandra Moran and Alexander Robert Righton

>> Cade Mahikoa Pedro and Camryn Leigh Ku‘uleialoha Cadinha-Oku

>> Natasha Norilynn Cyjay Leialoha Phillips and Denton Kawika Henderson

>> Richard Rea Sr. and Carmen Chan

>> Joclyn Renee Reamey and Jeffrey Kyle Hughes

>> Kyle Michael Richey and Lauryn Ellie Lewis

>> Dwinalyn Faye Robles and Michael Raymond Rickstad

>> Sierra Schmelz and Joshua Dutcher

>> Steven Charles Sextro and Jacori Trivion Edgely

>> Rachel Ann Stasek and Cory Allen Girard

>> Kayla Sirilin Sussel and Jarret Genji Pao

>> Andy Lee Sutfin and Kimberly Ann Largent

>> Michael Lance Terfehr and Irene Caterina Villarroel

>> Tatiana Leilani Toale and Tino Enoch Hardy

>> Glen Kiyoshi Torikawa and Claudia Etsuko Nakagawa

>> Maria Cristina Torrez and Charles Edward Washington Jr.

>> Salvador Jr. Guillermo Valencia III and Daisy Roxana Garcia Jimenez

>> Marie Ann Gampon Whiting and Sidney Baniaga Santos

>> Katie Maree Willett and Manbir Singh Mann

>> Michael Andrew Williams Jr. and Kiley Kanoe O Kekai Iona

>> Antonia Donieshia Sharee Woodson-Moore and Kameron La’Mark Pace

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

>> Zaelee Ululani Acosta-Lam Ho

>> Kai Yusei Arakaki

>> Dustin Ka’imipono Barros

>> Kelly Ann Bell

>> Kolshen Kaimana Billaber-Adams

>> Jurnie Ember Mkynzi Brown

>> Santiago Miguel Cerda

>> Makanalei Mahina Raider Chong Roberts

>> Logan Raijin Crocker

>> Rocky Marie Davidson

>> Koa Myles De La Cruz

>> Jackson Storm Despres

>> Royal Reign Fatutoa

>> Hiraya Reign Santos Francisco

>> Briggs Hedrick Garrison

>> Zenith Marian Healey

>> Dee Suh Won Hong

>> Mehana Kahealani Kalahiki

>> Kainui Mana‘olana Albinio Kamake’eaina

>> Hazel Waianuheaimaikalani Irvine Kekoa Johnson

>> Aaliyah-Rose Ailani Kipi

>> David Olivo Jr.

>> Colby Kin Mun Pang

>> Bronson Brix Sonico

>> Joshua Kalawai‘anui Santiago Swan Jr.

>> Jaxx Curtis Tanabe

>> Brooklynn Eiko Tanoue

>> Javier Daniel Townsend

>> Gary-Glenn Akoni Villanueva

>> Isla Malia Zacarias